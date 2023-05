Altuve went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.

Altuve has multiple hits in each of his last three games, and he's hit safely in six of seven contests this season. While all but one of his games have come against the A's, Altuve looks all the way back after missing time with a broken thumb to begin the campaign. The second baseman is hitting .370 with a homer, two RBI, six runs scored and four doubles through 31 plate appearances.