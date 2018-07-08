Astros' Jose Altuve: Goes yard

Altuve went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the White Sox.

Altuve recorded his ninth home run of the season, taking Lucas Giolito deep in the fourth inning. He is now riding a five-game hitting streak, during which he has gone 8-for-20 with two home runs, six runs scored, a stolen base, and three RBI. Though he isn't likely to match last season's home run or stolen base outputs, Altuve remains among the league leaders in batting average and runs scored.

