The Astros placed Altuve on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right thumb Thursday.
It's notable that they're not placing him on the 60-day IL yet even as he's not expected to resume baseball activities until mid- to late-May. The odds still seem pretty good that Altuve does eventually wind up on the 60-day IL, but the Astros are keeping their options open for now.
