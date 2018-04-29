Astros' Jose Altuve: Has four hit performance

Altuve went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Athletics.

Altuve continues to get on base at a prolific rate, now hitting .351/.411/.450 after his four hit performance Saturday. He also hit his second home run in his past three games, a positive sign after struggling to hit for power early in the season. One omission from his stat-line Saturday was a stolen base attempt, keeping him just 1-for-2 in stolen base attempts to this point