Altuve went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Padres.

Altuve has multiple hits in three straight contests and climbed above the Mendoza Line for the first time since July 28. He's 6-for-14 with two RBI and three runs during his mini run. More significantly, Altuve hasn't struck out. The second baseman, who has a career 12.2 K%, dropped to 19.5 K% following Friday's game. There's still a long way to get back to normal, but Altuve's showing recent signs of breaking out of the slump that's dogged him over the first half of the 60-game season.