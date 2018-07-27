Astros' Jose Altuve: Held out Friday

Altuve is not in the lineup against Texas on Friday due to a sore knee, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros are keeping Altuve on the bench as a precaution after the second baseman exited Wednesday's game with right knee discomfort. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's contest and will benefit from a receiving another 24 hours to recover.

