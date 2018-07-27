Astros' Jose Altuve: Held out Friday
Altuve is not in the lineup against Texas on Friday due to a sore knee, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Astros are keeping Altuve on the bench as a precaution after the second baseman exited Wednesday's game with right knee discomfort. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's contest and will benefit from a receiving another 24 hours to recover.
More News
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Hopeful for this weekend•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Considered day-to-day with knee discomfort•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits with right knee discomfort•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Goes yard•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Delivers 13th stolen base•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Reclaims batting average lead•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...