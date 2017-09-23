Play

Astros' Jose Altuve: Held out Saturday

Altuve is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.

Manager A.J. Hinch is giving several of his top players the day off Saturday, and Altuve is included in that group. Marwin Gonzalez will man the keystone in Altuve's place.

