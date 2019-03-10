Astros' Jose Altuve: Held out Sunday

Altuve (side) is not in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Nationals.

Altuve was scratched from Saturday's lineup because of his injury, and the issue will sideline him at least one more day. The Astros aren't expressing concern about Altuve's status for Opening Day, but they figure to continue taking it easy with him to ensure he will be in the lineup when the regular season kicks off.

