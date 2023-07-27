Altuve (oblique) went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 13-5 loss to the Rangers.

Altuve played five innings at second base, though his removal was likely due to the Rangers leading by 10 runs to start the sixth. He went 9-for-27 in the seven games prior to his three-week stint on the injured list, but he may have rust to shake off. Altuve owns a .258/.363/.468 slash line with six home runs, 18 RBI, 25 runs scored and five stolen bases through 33 contests. He should be a near-everyday option at second base over utility man Mauricio Dubon.