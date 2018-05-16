Astros' Jose Altuve: Hits three-run double Tuesday

Altuve went 2-for-3 with a three-run double in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Altuve come up with the bases loaded in the eighth, trailing by two, and cleared the bases with a double -- his 10th of the year -- off reliever Jose Alvarez. Altuve hasn't quite found his home-run swing yet (he hit 24 homers last year) but he's still contributing with a .311 batting average and 20 RBI and 23 runs on the season.