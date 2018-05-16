Astros' Jose Altuve: Hits three-run double Tuesday
Altuve went 2-for-3 with a three-run double in Tuesday's win over the Angels.
Altuve come up with the bases loaded in the eighth, trailing by two, and cleared the bases with a double -- his 10th of the year -- off reliever Jose Alvarez. Altuve hasn't quite found his home-run swing yet (he hit 24 homers last year) but he's still contributing with a .311 batting average and 20 RBI and 23 runs on the season.
More News
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...