Altuve went 2-for-3 with a home run and three total runs scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Yankees.

Altuve got the scoring started in the first inning with a homer off Max Fried, his 21st of the season and 250th of his major-league career. Altuve has been on a tear of late -- he's hit safely in eight straight games while going 9-for-20 (.450) with three home runs in his last five contests. Overall, the 35-year-old Altuve is slashing .287/.350/.476 with 63 RBI, 66 runs scored and eight stolen bases across 489 plate appearances this year.