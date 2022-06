Altuve went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a loss to the Mariners on Monday.

Altuve led off the bottom of the first inning with a 409-foot shot to left field to give Houston an early lead. He added a pair of singles in the contest, including a run-scoring knock in the second inning. Altuve is slashing .280/.354/.535 with 11 homers, 19 RBI, 26 runs and three stolen bases on the season. He's collected five hits over his past 10 at-bats.