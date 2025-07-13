Altuve went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Rangers.

The first-inning solo shot was Altuve's fifth homer in his last 12 games. In that span, he's added 18 RBI while batting .370 (17-for-46). The 35-year-old has started the last two games in left field while Brice Matthews gets a chance to play second base following his call-up Friday. Altuve has split his time between left field, second base and designated hitter this year. He's now batting .275 with a .799 OPS, 17 homers, 52 RBI, 50 runs scored and six stolen bases over 92 contests.