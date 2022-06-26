Altuve went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Yankees.

Altuve took Michael King deep for a solo shot in the top of the eighth inning, expanding the Astros' lead to 2-0. The long ball was his 14th of the season and second in five games. The second baseman has been hot recently, going 8-for-26 with two homers, two doubles, two RBI and seven runs over the last seven games. Altuve remains one of the best fantasy options at his position in his 12th major-league campaign.