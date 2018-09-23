Astros' Jose Altuve: Homers in wild eighth inning
Altuve went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and was caught stealing in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Angels.
A crazy thing happened on the way to the Astros' victory. A seven-inning pitching duel turned into an absurd eighth inning in which 14 of the game's 15 runs were scored. After the Angels plated five in the top of the inning to take a 5-1 lead, the Astros stormed back with nine runs of their own. Altuve finished off the circus with a two-run home run, his 13th of the season. Since halting a 19-at-bat hitless streak earlier this month, Altuve is 16-for-52 (.308) with a .957 OPS, three homers, nine RBI and 13 runs scored over a 14-game stretch.
