Astros' Jose Altuve: Homers in win

Altuve batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Tigers.

Altuve moved into the leadoff spot because George Springer was given a day off and promptly took Jordan Zimmerman's first pitch over the wall in left. The homer was Altuve's second in three games and extended his hitting streak to six games. The second baseman had been slumping, going hitless in 19 consecutive at-bats before starting the six-game streak.