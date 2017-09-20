Astros' Jose Altuve: Homers, knocks in two Tuesday

Altuve went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

Altuve is putting the finishing touches on his MVP-caliber season. The home run was his 24th, tying his career-high mark set in 2016. The second baseman leads MLB in batting average (.348) while among the top 10 in OBP (.408), OPS (.967) and stolen bases (31).