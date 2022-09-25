Altuve went 1-for-3 with a homer, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 11-10 victory over Baltimore.

Altuve launched a two-run homer to center field in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to six games. He also drew two walks in the game and came around to score a run on each occasion. The star second baseman has been quite productive in September, hitting .355 with four home runs, seven RBI and 19 runs scored so far this month. He's also walked 11 times and stolen six bases over that span.