Astros' Jose Altuve: Homers Wednesday

Altuve went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

Altuve opened the scoring in the third inning with a 401-foot blast off Jameson Taillon, his 13th homer of the season and his first extra-base hit in 14 games. While Altuve hasn't mustered much power, Wednesday's performance did mark his fourth straight multi-hit game -- he's gone 9-for-18 with four RBI in that span. Overall, Altuve is slashing .244/.305/.398 across 391 plate appearances this year with 54 runs scored, 34 RBI and a pair of stolen bases.