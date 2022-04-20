Astros general manager James Click said Altuve could require a minimum-length stay on the injured list, even though the MRI he underwent on his strained left hamstring Tuesday revealed "really good results," SportsTalk 790 Houston reports.

The Astros may wait a day or two to see what kind of improvement, if any, Altuve makes, but a brief stay on the IL may be what's best for the 31-year-old as he looks to avoid an aggravation of the hamstring injury that would sideline him for an even longer period of time. Aledmys Diaz filled in at second base for Altuve in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Angels and looks to be first in line to replace the 2017 American League MVP, though utility man Niko Goodrum could also be an option to see added playing time.