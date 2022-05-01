Houston general manager James Click confirmed that Altuve (hamstring) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. "All indications are we should be good to go," Click said.

Altuve made what was likely his second and final rehab appearance at Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, playing eight innings at second base while going 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored. Assuming Altuve reports no setbacks with his hamstring when he returns to Houston for re-evaluation, he'll likely be plugged back in as the Astros' everyday second baseman and leadoff hitter as the team prepares for a seven-game week.