The Astros fear that Altuve might have broken his right thumb Saturday during the quarterfinal of the World Baseball Classic, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Altuve was hit in the hand area by a Daniel Bard pitch, and the former MVP immediately excited the game. The initial diagnosis was a possible hand injury, but Rosenthal provides specifics that it's likely located to the thumb area. Houston will provide further updates for Altuve on Sunday, but obviously this is a significant development that managers have to keep a close eye on.