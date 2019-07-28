Astros' Jose Altuve: Jacks three-run shot

Altuve went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 6-2 win over St. Louis.

Altuve's three-run blast in the fifth inning, his 16th in 2019, gave Houston a 5-0 lead. He's knocked six long balls in July, raising his OPS from .784 to .872 in the process. Now that he's healthy, Altuve is seemingly back to his dominant fantasy ways.

