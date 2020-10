Altuve went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, two runs and an RBI in Game 6 of the ALCS.

Altuve played a key role in a four-run fifth inning for the Astros, clubbing an RBI double and also coming around to score. Despite some defensive problems, Altuve has had a resurgence at the plate this postseason. In 12 games and 56 plate appearances, he's hitting .364/.500/.750 with five home runs, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored.