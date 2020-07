Altuve went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 8-5 win over the Mariners.

Altuve led off the fifth inning with a solo shot that just cleared the fence in left field, his first long ball of the year. The second baseman has gone 4-for-14 (.286) with seven runs scored and three RBI in four games to start the season. The 30-year-old will likely continue to generate offense batting in the top half of the Astros' order.