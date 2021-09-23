Altuve went 1-for-5 with a double, a walk, two runs and two RBI in a 9-5 victory versus the Angels on Wednesday.

Altuve was hitless through his first five plate appearances before he came through with a clutch two-run double in the twelfth inning that helped lead the Astros to an extra-innings win. The second baseman has collected multiple RBI in two straight games and in three of his past five contests. During his current 10-game hitting streak, he is slashing .350/.435/.600 with two homers, eight RBI, six walks, a stolen base and 14 runs.