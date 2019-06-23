Astros' Jose Altuve: Knocks leadoff homer

Altuve went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

Altuve led things off with a solo shot off of J.A. Happ, marking his 10th home run of the season and first since returning from the injured list earlier in the week. In five games since returning, the second baseman has gone 7-for-23 (.304) with a pair of doubles and a home run.