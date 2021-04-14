The Astros placed Altuve on the injured list Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve was one of five players Houston placed on the IL on Wednesday without an injury designation, indicating that each member of the quintet has been ruled out due to COVID-19-related protocols. No reports have come out yet specifying whether Altuve (or any of the other four Astros) tested positive for the virus, or if the players in question have been ruled out through contact tracing. Aledmys Diaz and Alex De Goti look to be the top candidates to pick up work at second base while Altuve is sidelined.