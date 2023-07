The Astros placed Altuve on the 10-day injured list Thursday with left oblique discomfort.

After tweaking his oblique during batting practice Tuesday, Altuve will officially be sidelined through the All-Star break. The move is retroactive to July 4, so Altuve will be eligible to return as soon as the break is over. Mauricio Dubon will presumably handle second base while Altuve is out, and David Hensley was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to fill Altuve's roster spot.