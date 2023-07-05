Astros general manager Dana Brown said Wednesday that a decision hasn't been made regarding whether Altuve (oblique) will go on the 10-day injured list, but the second baseman could be held out of the lineup through the All-Star break, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I don't think there's any rush to bring him back," Brown said.

After he tweaked his left oblique during batting practice Tuesday, Altuve was sent in for an MRI on Wednesday, and the Astros plan to review the results of those tests Thursday before determining whether the 33-year-old will require a trip to the IL. Mauricio Dubon has started at second base in Altuve's stead over the past two games and appears likely to hold down a regular spot in the lineup the rest of the week, barring Altuve showing dramatic improvement. Since Altuve last played Monday, he would still be eligible to return for the Astros' first game after the break July 14 against the Angels if Houston decides to place him on the IL.