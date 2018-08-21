Astros' Jose Altuve: Likely to be activated Tuesday

The Astros plan to activate Altuve (knee) prior to Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The team hasn't fully committed to this, and they will probably wait to see how Altuve feels when he gets to the ballpark, but it sounds like he will be back in time to only miss one game this week, which makes him a viable option in most weekly formats. Yuli Gurriel is starting at second base Monday.