Altuve is the favorite to be the Astros' leadoff man this season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Myles Straw and Carlos Correa had been previously mentioned as potential leadoff hitters, but Altuve has been filling the role in recent games and received an endorsement from manager Dusty Baker on Tuesday. Exactly what the 30-year-old has left in the tank is unclear, as his slash line cratered to .219/.286/.344 in in the regular season last year, though he went on to hit .375/.500/.729 in 13 playoff games. He may not run as much as he used to, but it's certainly possible he bounces most of the way back at the plate and returns to being one of the league's premier contact hitters.