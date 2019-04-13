Astros' Jose Altuve: Locked in

Altuve went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Friday's 10-6 win over the Mariners.

Altuve's sixth-inning granny was the type of clutch hit, with runners in scoring position, that has been rare for Houston's lineup early in the season. It comes as no surprise that it was Altuve who delivered the hit. No player is as dialed in as the six-time All Star who homered for the fourth straight game and is 10-for-21 with five homers, 10 RBI and eight runs scored over the last five.

More News
Our Latest Stories