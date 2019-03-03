Astros' Jose Altuve: Makes debut in field

Altuve started at second base and went 0-for-1 with two walks and a stolen base in Saturday's game against the Mets.

Altuve, who is coming back from offseason surgery for a broken kneecap, played the field for the first time this spring after serving as a designated hitter. The stolen base is a sign that the knee is not an issue . "I know I'm not very far away from being 100 percent," Altuve told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "I might be 95, 98, [and] everybody here is the same way. Spring training is just to get the last step to get to 100 percent." Altuve batted second in the order, safely placed between George Springer and Alex Bregman.