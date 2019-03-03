Astros' Jose Altuve: Makes debut in field
Altuve started at second base and went 0-for-1 with two walks and a stolen base in Saturday's game against the Mets.
Altuve, who is coming back from offseason surgery for a broken kneecap, played the field for the first time this spring after serving as a designated hitter. The stolen base is a sign that the knee is not an issue . "I know I'm not very far away from being 100 percent," Altuve told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "I might be 95, 98, [and] everybody here is the same way. Spring training is just to get the last step to get to 100 percent." Altuve batted second in the order, safely placed between George Springer and Alex Bregman.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...