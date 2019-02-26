Astros' Jose Altuve: Makes debut
Altuve made his spring debut Monday, going 0-for-2 against the Mets.
Altuve, who had offseason knee surgery, served as the designated hitter and was pleased with his at-bats, one of which came against New York ace Noah Syndergaard. "I felt like myself," Altuve told Alyson Footer of MLB.com. "It's Spring Training, of course, I'm trying to get my timing back, and working really hard being 100 percent for the first game of the season. I really liked my at-bats and how I felt today." There's no word yet on when Altuve will play the field.
