Astros' Jose Altuve: Making progress

Astros team doctors are "very pleased" with Altuve's progress from a right knee injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve returned to Houston to visit with the team's medical staff Monday. "We have a really good plan in place," manager A.J. Hinch said. "He is making the progress that the doctors are happy with. We'll try to initiate more baseball stuff this weekend." If be begins baseball activities this weekend, a return to the active roster could happen as soon as next week. Altuve has been on the disabled list since July 26 with soreness in the knee.