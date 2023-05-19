Altuve was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Astros on Friday.

Altuve appeared to still be searching for his timing while on his rehab assignment, as he went just 2-for-22 (both singles) in five games with Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land. However, the most important thing is his surgically-repaired right thumb is a non-issue and he feels ready to rejoin his teammates. It's possible Altuve will receive some extra days off initially as he eases back into things, but fantasy managers certainly want to get him back into their lineups.