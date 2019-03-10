Astros' Jose Altuve: May return later this week

Altuve (side) visited the team physician Sunday and is expected to see game action later this week, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The Astros have not expressed much concern over the issue and Altuve's diagnosis Sunday appears to concur with that sentiment. The 28-year-old was originally expected to return to game action this weekend, but it's not surprising to see the team exhibit additional caution with the All-Star second baseman at this point in spring training.