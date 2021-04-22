Astros manager Dusty Baker said Altuve (COVID-19 injured list) could be activated at some point this weekend or early next week, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Only one of the five Astros placed on the COVID-19 injured list last week is known to have tested positive for the virus, and reading between the lines, that player appears to have been Altuve. The 30-year-old is only member of the quintet not to have been activated, after all of Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Martin Maldonado and Robel Garcia were reinstated from the IL on Tuesday. Fortunately for Altuve, he seems to be making positive progress in his recovery, given that Baker has suggested the second baseman's return is on the horizon. Altuve was thriving as the Astros' leadoff man prior to his shutdown, slashing .318/.380/.455 with a home run, 11 runs and five RBI over his first 11 starts.