Astros manager Dusty Baker said Monday that it's possible Altuve (oblique) can be activated without going out on a rehab assignment first, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Baker did note that he has not yet spoken to Altuve about the possibility. Altuve began taking batting practice last week as he works his way back from a left oblique strain, so if he doesn't wind up needing rehab games it seems as if he could be activated relatively soon. The veteran second baseman has been sidelined since early July.