Altuve said that MRI results showed a "minor" issue with his left oblique Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve also noted that the results were better than he was expecting. While he didn't comment on a possible return timeline, he expressed optimism about returning shortly after the All-Star break. The 33-year-old second baseman tweaked his left oblique during batting practice Tuesday and was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday (retroactive to Tuesday).