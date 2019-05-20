Astros' Jose Altuve: Nearing rehab assignment

Manager A.J. Hinch said the Astros hope Altuve (hamstring) will be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment during the "latter part of the week," Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Altuve is making steady progress in his return from a left hamstring strain; he went through running drills over the weekend before taking batting practice Monday. Assuming the second baseman continues to progress without any setbacks, Altuve should be cleared to embark on a rehab stint later in the week, with his return to the big club likely not far behind.