Astros' Jose Altuve: Not coming back Tuesday

Astros manager AJ Hinch said Altuve (hamstring) will not rejoin the Astros on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve made his second rehab start Monday, singling in four plate appearances, and is feeling better, per the manager. With Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) landing on the injured list, the Astros are thin at second base but so much that Hinch will rush Altuve back.