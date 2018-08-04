Astros' Jose Altuve: Not expected back this weekend

Altuve (knee) will not be activated off the disabled list when eligible Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch added that he's not confident that Altuve will be ready to go for the two-game interleague series in San Francisco beginning Monday. Altuve was scheduled to go through some running and other cardiovascular exercises on the Astros' current road trip, but that hasn't happened yet. Hinch hopes that can be accomplished Saturday or Sunday.