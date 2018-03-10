Astros' Jose Altuve: Not locked in quite yet

Altuve is hitting .421 (8-for-19) with two home runs and four RBI this spring, but admits he needs to be more consistent, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports. "Right now I see one good at-bat and the other one not so good," he said. "When I show up one day and I have three or four quality at-bats in a row that's a good sign."

Altuve the professional hitter sees where he needs to improve, but to the outsider observer's naked eye, the 2017 AL MVP looks to be in mid-season form. He's not concerned with the numbers, but rather how often he's making hard contact. That will come with more at-bats. At the very least, his impeccable management of the strike zone is intact. Not many balls are missing his bat. Altuve's whiffed just three times over 20 plate appearances and, as a corollary to his hard-contact rate improving, his strikeout rate will shrink with more plate appearances.