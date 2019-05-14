Astros' Jose Altuve: Not running yet

Altuve (hamstring) may not begin a running program until the end of Houston's three-game series against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve, who is traveling with the Astros, must first initiate a running program before moving to on-field activities. If he starts running by Thursday's off day, Altuve could begin on-field activity during the weekend series in Boston. The second baseman is eligible to come off the injured list May 21. During Altuve's absence, Aledmys Diaz is expected to serve as the primary second baseman with Yuli Gurriel the backup.