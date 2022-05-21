site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-jose-altuve-not-starting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Jose Altuve: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Altuve isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Altuve started in the last six games and went .346 with two home runs, three doubles, five runs and three RBI. Aledmys Diaz will take over at the keystone and bat seventh Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read