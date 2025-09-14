Altuve (foot) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta and is still feeling "pretty sore" as he continues to be evaluated by team doctors, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 35-year-old departed Saturday's game due to right foot discomfort and continues to manage the injury Sunday. Altuve will miss at least one start, and it remains to be seen if he'll be available off the bench for the series finale. Yordan Alvarez is serving as the designated hitter while Zach Cole receives a start in left field for Houston.