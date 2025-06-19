Altuve went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in an 11-4 win against the Athletics on Wednesday.

Altuve's biggest contribution was a three-run homer in the sixth inning that was part of an explosive seven-run Houston frame. The veteran infielder/outfielder finished with three total hits, reaching that mark in a single game for the first time since he went 4-for-4 against the same A's squad May 27. Altuve does have five two-hit games so far in June, though, and he is batting a strong .310 with three homers, 12 RBI and two stolen bases through 15 games this month.