Altuve went 3-for-5 and scored twice in a loss to Texas on Tuesday.

The veteran collected his third three-hit game of the campaign in the loss, though each of his base knocks were singles. It has been a down season for Altuve, who is hitting an uncharacteristic .225 overall. After seeming to get back on track in mid-August, the second baseman entered Tuesday's contest hitting only .150 (3-for-20) over his previous six games.